Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aperam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.
APEMY stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. Aperam has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.12.
Aperam Company Profile
Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.
