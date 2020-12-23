Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aperam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

APEMY stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. Aperam has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $982.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aperam will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

