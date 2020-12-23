Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.95

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.95 and last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APEMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aperam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Aperam alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $982.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.10 million. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aperam S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aperam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.