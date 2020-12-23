Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.40

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $611.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 64.57%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.97%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $222,601.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 489.7% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 53.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth $55,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

