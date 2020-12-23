Antiample Price Reaches $0.0009 (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Antiample has a market cap of $435,562.11 and approximately $61.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antiample token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Antiample has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00143590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00712297 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00160341 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00373755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00068558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00105484 BTC.

About Antiample

Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 tokens. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

Buying and Selling Antiample

