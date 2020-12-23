Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $40.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.38. Anterix has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anterix will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anterix news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $30,641.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 27,298 shares in the company, valued at $821,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $47,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Lomas Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anterix by 23.8% in the third quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 235,479 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the second quarter worth $7,729,000. Bain Capital Credit LP raised its holdings in Anterix by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 807,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after purchasing an additional 129,234 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Anterix by 22.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 644,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,241,000 after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the third quarter worth $3,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

