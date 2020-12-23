Ankr (ANKR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.35 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Sistemkoin, Coinone and Bittrex. Ankr has a total market cap of $62.31 million and $17.35 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00050171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00328594 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Coinsuper, Bgogo, Bithumb, Bilaxy, Sistemkoin, Coinall, Hotbit, Huobi Korea, Coinone, BitMax, Upbit, KuCoin, CoinExchange, ABCC, Bittrex, IDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.