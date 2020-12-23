Analyzing Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) & Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Arcadia Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $51.03 million 0.24 -$12.87 million N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences $1.17 million 24.53 -$28.81 million ($3.37) -0.79

Scheid Vineyards has higher revenue and earnings than Arcadia Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Arcadia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards -24.37% N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences -1,973.82% -175.11% -60.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Scheid Vineyards and Arcadia Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arcadia Biosciences has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 390.57%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Scheid Vineyards.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -0.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scheid Vineyards beats Arcadia Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. It operates 10 vineyards having 29 varieties of grapes covering approximately 4,200 acres. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications. Its products include GoodHemp, a commercial pipeline of non-GMO hemp seed varieties developed with modern crop innovation tools focused on genetic improvement of hemp; GoodWheat that redesigns wheat as a functional food adding value to the wheat supply chain by enabling a range of choices to meet consumer demands; nutritional oils; and HB4, a drought and herbicide tolerant soybean trait. The company has collaborations with Ardent Mills, LLC, Corteva AgriScience, and Arista Cereal Seeds Pty Ltd, and Bay State Milling Company. It operates in the United States, Canada, Africa, and India. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

