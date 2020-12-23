Analysts Set WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target at $38.80

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

WRK traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.53. 18,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. WestRock has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $45.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,103,000 after acquiring an additional 146,630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 321.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,206,000 after buying an additional 6,023,194 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after buying an additional 1,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,925,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,681,000 after buying an additional 79,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 122.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,431,000 after buying an additional 1,540,958 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

