Analysts Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Price Target at $10.80

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of TROX opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.91 and a beta of 2.95. Tronox has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.34 million. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Tronox by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tronox by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tronox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tronox by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Tronox by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

