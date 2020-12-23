Analysts Set Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) PT at $14.55

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MESO shares. Chardan Capital cut shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $964.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. On average, analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.