Analysts Set Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) PT at $8.50

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRKR. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.
Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Marker Therapeutics
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.
See Also: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.