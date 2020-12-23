Analysts Set Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) PT at $23.00

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

KRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $44,473.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,344.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 1.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Kraton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 32,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kraton by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 12.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.81. 14,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,248. Kraton has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $854.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $373.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.10 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. On average, analysts expect that Kraton will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

