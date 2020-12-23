Analysts Set Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Price Target at $10.95

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KGC. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Kinross Gold by 6.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KGC opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.81. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.