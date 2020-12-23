Analysts Set Expectations for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Guaranty Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million.

GNTY has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $30.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Sharp sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $50,326.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $541,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $345,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,291 shares of company stock valued at $295,361 and have sold 21,625 shares valued at $642,801. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 35.3% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 145,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 333.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 86.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.