Analysts Set Expectations for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

CFG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $34.24 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.