Analysts Set Expectations for Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,124 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 34,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

