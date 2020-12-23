Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BlackBerry (BB)

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/22/2020 – BlackBerry was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BlackBerry recorded healthy third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with non-GAAP earnings beating consensus estimate. The company continues to invest in product development and go-to-market strategy to drive long-term sustainable growth. It is witnessing strong demand for the Spark business. BlackBerry has inked a deal with AWS for a cloud-connected software platform that is likely to redefine the dynamics of the automotive industry. With a holistic growth model, the company aims to expand its market leadership in the enterprise mobility segment. However, BlackBerry faces intense competition from key players with macro challenges in the auto and other embedded sectors. High research and development expenses for new products and technological obsolescence remain major headwinds. Forex woes and high capital investments weigh on near-term profitability.”

12/20/2020 – BlackBerry had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $7.50 to $8.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – BlackBerry had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $5.50 to $8.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – BlackBerry had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $7.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/14/2020 – BlackBerry was given a new $7.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – BlackBerry was given a new $7.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – BlackBerry was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BlackBerry continues to invest in product development and go-to-market strategy to drive long-term sustainable growth. The company is witnessing strong demand for its ‘Work from Anywhere’ solutions, which is a major driver for the Spark business. BlackBerry secured more than 500 million endpoints including more than 175 million cars. QNX design wins and significant cybersecurity partnerships bode well. With a holistic growth model, BlackBerry aims to expand its market leadership in the enterprise mobility segment. However, BlackBerry faces intense competition from key players with macro challenges in the auto and other embedded sectors. High research and development expenses for new products and technological obsolescence remain major headwinds. Also, forex woes along with high capital investments weigh on its near-term profitability.”

NYSE:BB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.19. 16,635,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,129,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.59. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Randall Cook sold 9,320 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $41,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $2,605,874.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,007,501.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 827,273 shares of company stock worth $3,853,961 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,086 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,004.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,512,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,960 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth about $4,464,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 422.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 881,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 713,020 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,383,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

