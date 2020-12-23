Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of America Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $252.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.58. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $3,414,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 37,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 431,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 44,964 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,233,000 after buying an additional 40,686 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 122,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 59,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

