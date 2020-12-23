Analysts Issue Forecasts for HomeStreet, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

HomeStreet stock opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,007 shares of company stock valued at $725,791 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

