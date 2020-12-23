Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report released on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

CADE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $11.25 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $186.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,213.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 94.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

