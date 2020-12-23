Analysts Expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. 14,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,110. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $390.60 million, a P/E ratio of 289.05 and a beta of 1.78. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEA. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% during the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 993,505 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at $458,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at $137,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at $83,000. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.