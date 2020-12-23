Analysts Anticipate Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.42. Toll Brothers posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,617.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 244,408 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 61,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

