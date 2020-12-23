Analysts Anticipate New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. New Mountain Finance reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

NMFC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.38. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,137.86 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

