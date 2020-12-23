Analysts Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report sales of $3.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.12 million to $9.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $43.26 million, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $63.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after buying an additional 207,266 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 771,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,501 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 506,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 129,427 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 451,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.