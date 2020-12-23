Analysts Anticipate Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genprex’s earnings. Genprex reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Genprex will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genprex.

Get Genprex alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genprex by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 79,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex in the second quarter valued at $426,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex in the second quarter valued at $372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Genprex by 257.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 63,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex in the third quarter valued at $297,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genprex stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of -0.62. Genprex has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The company engages in developing technologies for cancer patients based upon a proprietary technology platform. Its platform technologies are designed to administer cancer-fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genprex (GNPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.