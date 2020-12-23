Analysts Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to report sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised shares of Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.64.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.