Analysts Anticipate Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. BOX reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in BOX by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after buying an additional 1,261,228 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,182,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after buying an additional 742,667 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after buying an additional 679,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of BOX by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,283,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BOX has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 1.35.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.