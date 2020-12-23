Analysts Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Argus cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 12.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 19.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 20.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $78.66 on Friday. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

