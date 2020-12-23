Analysts Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Argus cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 12.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 19.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 20.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $78.66 on Friday. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.