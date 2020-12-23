Amoveo Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Million (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Amoveo has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amoveo has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $1,956.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.70 or 0.00070594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00050440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00326461 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

