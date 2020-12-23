AmonD One Day Volume Hits $6,535.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $859,053.45 and approximately $6,535.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AmonD has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Hanbitco, CPDAX and OKEx Korea.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00135667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00020724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.32 or 0.00676108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00122150 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00371642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00064475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00100706 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,527,067 tokens. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, OKEx Korea, Hanbitco and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.