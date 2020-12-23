Amon (AMN) Trading 27.6% Higher This Week

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Amon has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. One Amon token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $65,133.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00050212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00325961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00033864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (AMN) is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 685,320,960 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

