Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.54.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Amgen stock opened at $220.99 on Wednesday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.30. The company has a market capitalization of $128.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

