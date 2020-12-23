American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of American Woodmark worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 137,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,695 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWD. BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $117.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

