American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.87 and last traded at $24.67. Approximately 480,679 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 287,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

AMSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $680.97 million, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $482,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 293.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

