American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Renal Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARA opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. American Renal Associates has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $395.86 million, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Renal Associates will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in American Renal Associates by 11.9% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 109,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 402.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 38,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.