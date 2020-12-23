American Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:AFINP)

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ AFINP opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88. American Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

