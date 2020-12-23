America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Stock Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 365,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATAX opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $259.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.10.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATAX. ValuEngine upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 15,000 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,264.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

