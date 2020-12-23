Altimeter Growth (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) Shares Down 2.6%

Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.19. Approximately 93,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 110,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54.

About Altimeter Growth (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

