ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSE:RDOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:RDOG opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $51.35.

About ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF

COHEN & STEERS is a manager of income-oriented equity portfolios specializing in U.S. and international real estate securities, large cap value stocks, utilities and listed infrastructure securities, and preferred securities. The company also offers private alternative investment strategies, such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and real estate funds of funds.

