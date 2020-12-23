ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSE:RDOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:RDOG opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $51.35.
About ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF
