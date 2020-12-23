Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLY. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2,775.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,080,000 after purchasing an additional 640,956 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,763,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,553,000 after purchasing an additional 136,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 137.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,433,000 after buying an additional 3,609,037 shares during the period. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at $153,804,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.