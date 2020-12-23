AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $900.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.66 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.