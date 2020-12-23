Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) were down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 907,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 745,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

ARLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alliance Resource Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. The company has a market cap of $576.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $355.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 32,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.