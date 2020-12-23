Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) were down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 907,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 745,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.
ARLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alliance Resource Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. The company has a market cap of $576.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.83.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 32,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.
Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.
