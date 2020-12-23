Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $118.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allegion is well poised to benefit from strength in the electronic products business, along with product development and a large customer base in the long term. Also, improvement in demand across home builder markets and point-of-sales in the e-commerce channels are likely to be tailwinds. Several cost-control measures, along with pricing and productivity actions, are likely to boost margins. Its shareholder-friendly policies are expected to work in its favor. However, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Low demand environment on account of the pandemic and weakness across non-residential markets are concerns. Also, owing to international exposure, the company’s overseas business is exposed to forex woes. Further, rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations and hurt profitability.”

ALLE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Shares of ALLE opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.53. Allegion has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $39,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 55.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

