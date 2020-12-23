Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

ALLK stock opened at $144.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 0.97. Allakos has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $151.82.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Allakos will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allakos during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

