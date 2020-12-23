All Sports (SOC) Reaches Market Cap of $4.51 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $50.98 and $32.15. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $151,693.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00322000 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002021 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

