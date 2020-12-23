Alkermes Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,047 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,000% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 1.20. Alkermes has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $22.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alkermes by 48.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALKS. BidaskClub raised shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

