AirIQ Inc. (IQ.V) (CVE:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $0.40

AirIQ Inc. (IQ.V) (CVE:IQ) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.36. AirIQ Inc. (IQ.V) shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 19,500 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.89 million and a P/E ratio of 18.25.

About AirIQ Inc. (IQ.V) (CVE:IQ)

AirIQ Inc develops and operates a telematics asset management system using specialized software, digitized mapping, wireless communications, the internet, and the global positioning system in Canada. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

