Agora, Inc.’s (NYSEMKT:API) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 23rd

Agora’s (NYSEMKT:API) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 23rd. Agora had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 26th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of Agora’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

API has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Agora (NYSEMKT:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

