AGA Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,955.00 (AGA)

AGA Token (CURRENCY:AGA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. AGA Token has a market cap of $568,052.49 and $5,955.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AGA Token token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001332 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AGA Token has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00136568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.00679851 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00140707 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00374456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00063886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00096652 BTC.

AGA Token Profile

AGA Token’s total supply is 10,842,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,812,983 tokens. AGA Token’s official website is agatoken.com

