Aeon Market Capitalization Tops $4.76 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $4.76 million and $7,748.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.11 or 0.00654996 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001114 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

